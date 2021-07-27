Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.