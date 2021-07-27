Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 174.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

