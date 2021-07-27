WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00248374 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

