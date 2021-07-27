WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

