Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Worldline has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.