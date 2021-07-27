Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $560.00

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 55625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £111.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

