X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0002 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $55,123.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014766 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.