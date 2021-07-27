Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
XCRT stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Xcelerate has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Xcelerate
