Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XCRT stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Xcelerate has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.