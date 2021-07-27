Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

