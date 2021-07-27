Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 581,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

