Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.