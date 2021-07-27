YAM v3 (YAM) Market Capitalization Tops $6.16 Million

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One YAM v3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM v3 has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM v3 has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $122,915.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00805727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00132144 BTC.

YAM v3 Profile

YAM v3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. The official message board for YAM v3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM v3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM v3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

