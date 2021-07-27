Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 3,989.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

