Youdao Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,015% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.
Shares of DAO stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Youdao has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DAO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
