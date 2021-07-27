Youdao Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,015% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Youdao has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after buying an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 141,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

