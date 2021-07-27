Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 253,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

