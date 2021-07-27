Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.99 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $648.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.62. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

