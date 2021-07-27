Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.93 million to $35.39 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 173,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

