Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $43.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.01 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $194.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $205.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12. Insmed has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

