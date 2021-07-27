Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $355.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.24 million. iRobot posted sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 175.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

IRBT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 376,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

