Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. 84,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $633.39 million, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.