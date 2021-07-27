Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

