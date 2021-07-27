Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Planet Fitness reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

PLNT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.