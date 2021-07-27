Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.47 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

BSRR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 72,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $375.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

