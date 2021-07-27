Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report $78.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.14 million. Talend reported sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Talend has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 40 North Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 22.8% during the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $41,366,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 571,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

