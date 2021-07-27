Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.26. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 310.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

