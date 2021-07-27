Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. Constellium reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 25,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

