Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.