Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.30 million and the highest is $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $754.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $763.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.00 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $753.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

