Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

