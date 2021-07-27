Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

