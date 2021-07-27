Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce sales of $24.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $107.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

