Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.89 million. BGSF reported sales of $62.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,552. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 200.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

