Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

FN stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,420. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,010,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

