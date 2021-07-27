Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:TRIL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 87,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,524. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

