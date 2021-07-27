Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,015. The company has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 530.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 220,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

