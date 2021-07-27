Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Sell

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 222,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2,784.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 37.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

