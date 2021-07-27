Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Hold

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

