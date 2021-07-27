Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDHL. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

