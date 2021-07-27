Zacks Investment Research Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Sell

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in 8X8 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 8X8 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.