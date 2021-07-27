Zacks Investment Research Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WISH. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,918,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

