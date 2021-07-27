Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

PNFP stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

