Zacks Investment Research Lowers SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to Hold

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. SES has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

