Zacks Investment Research Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Hold

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Meanwhile, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, it hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while the recent dividend cut means that Targa Resources has lost its appeal to income investors. Hence, investor are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 17,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,404. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

