Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

