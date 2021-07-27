ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $228,109.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00764677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

