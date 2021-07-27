ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Cap of $4.85 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.85 million and $26,645.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

