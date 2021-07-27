Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.19.

ZS stock opened at $234.52 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $240.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,882 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

