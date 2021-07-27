ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $852,774.24 and $158.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

