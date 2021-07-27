Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 32,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,911. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

