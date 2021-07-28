$0.01 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.05. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 759,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 658.8% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.72 million, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

